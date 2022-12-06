What time are Verstappen and Perez driving at the Red Bull Home Run in Milton Keynes?

The noise of V8s will fill the streets of Milton Keynes on Saturday when F1 world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez take part in the Red Bull Racing Home Run.

Midsummer Boulevard is no stranger to F1 cars, having hosted the first ever Home Run in Milton Keynes in 2011 when Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber celebrated their championship double.

Both Verstappen and Perez will take part in two runs apiece during the course of the afternoon, with action getting underway at midday. But the F1 aces will not be the only ones, with plenty of other on-street high-octane action taking place near the Centre MK.

The show gets underway at 12pm, and the chequered flag will drop at 3pm.

Timetable:

12pm - The show kicks off

12.10pm - Arūnas Gibieža motorcycle freestyle

12.30pm - NASCAR

12.40pm - M-Sport WRC

12.50pm - Dougie Lampkin motorcycle rider

1pm - Conor Shanahan Driftmaster

1.10pm - Perez in the RB7

1.20pm - Verstappen in the RB7

1.40m - Arūnas Gibieža motorcycle freestyle

2pm - NASCAR

2.10pm - M-Sport WRC

2.20pm - Dougie Lampkin motorcycle rider

2.30pm - Conor Shanahan Driftmaster

2.40pm - Perez in the RB7

2.50pm - Verstappen in the RB7

Verstappen celebrated his 15th win of the season with doughnuts on the main straight

How to get there

Park and ride has been organised at Milton Keyne Coachway at junction 14 of the M1 (MK16 0AA), while there is a park and stride from the National Bowl (MK5 8AA).

Parking