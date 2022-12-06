What time are Verstappen and Perez driving at the Red Bull Home Run in Milton Keynes?
Where, when and what is happening this Saturday, December 10, at the Red Bull Racing Home Run 2022 in Milton Keynes
The noise of V8s will fill the streets of Milton Keynes on Saturday when F1 world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez take part in the Red Bull Racing Home Run.
Midsummer Boulevard is no stranger to F1 cars, having hosted the first ever Home Run in Milton Keynes in 2011 when Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber celebrated their championship double.
Both Verstappen and Perez will take part in two runs apiece during the course of the afternoon, with action getting underway at midday. But the F1 aces will not be the only ones, with plenty of other on-street high-octane action taking place near the Centre MK.
The show gets underway at 12pm, and the chequered flag will drop at 3pm.
Timetable:
12pm - The show kicks off
12.10pm - Arūnas Gibieža motorcycle freestyle
12.20pm - Red Bull Driftbrothers
12.30pm - NASCAR
12.40pm - M-Sport WRC
12.50pm - Dougie Lampkin motorcycle rider
1pm - Conor Shanahan Driftmaster
1.10pm - Perez in the RB7
1.20pm - Verstappen in the RB7
1.40m - Arūnas Gibieža motorcycle freestyle
1.500pm - Red Bull Driftbrothers
2pm - NASCAR
2.10pm - M-Sport WRC
2.20pm - Dougie Lampkin motorcycle rider
2.30pm - Conor Shanahan Driftmaster
2.40pm - Perez in the RB7
2.50pm - Verstappen in the RB7
How to get there
Park and ride has been organised at Milton Keyne Coachway at junction 14 of the M1 (MK16 0AA), while there is a park and stride from the National Bowl (MK5 8AA).
Parking
Central Milton Keynes has over 20,000 parking spaces. There are different colour code types that indicate costs. Head to the Milton Keynes Council website for more information. This event will attract many fans to the City centre and there will be parking suspensions so plan your travel accordingly.