Willen Hospice gears up for the Milton Keynes Midnight Moo

Willen Hospice is calling on local ladies to put their best foot forward for this year’s MK Midnight Moo.

The ladies only 10 mile walk starts and finishes at intu Milton Keynes at midnight on 14 July and is open to walkers of all levels, whether they walk in pairs, teams, or on their own.

The charity launched its flagship fundraiser this week, along with supporters including lead sponsor Specsavers Milton Keynes - Centre.

Willen Hospice chief executive Peta Wilkinson said: “I am so excited to be launching this year’s MK Midnight Moo! It’s a really popular event in our fundraising calendar with many women returning year on year to raise exceptional amounts to support the specialist end of life care provided by Willen Hospice.

“This will be my first Moo and I am appealing to anyone who has maybe thought of taking part before but hasn’t, to join me for a fabulously fun night.”

Walkers can sign up for the Moo for just £20 at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo

The registration fee covers the cost of the event, but it is fundraising that is key to the Moo’s success.

Events manager Sarah Sweet-Rowley said: “We get a great response to the MK Midnight Moo and it is always an unforgettable night. This year we are asking our fundraisers to think creatively and raise as much as they can to support the care provided by the Hospice. Fundraising is so much more than just setting up a donation page: get baking, get the hair dye out, get entertaining – and get sponsored for it!”

Steve Moore, director of Specsavers Milton Keynes, added: “We are thrilled to be supporting the MK Midnight Moo. It is such a fun event to be involved with. We are very lucky to be able to support local events and local charities in this way. Willen Hospice provides exceptional care in our community and we are very proud to be able to support the event through this partnership to help them raise vital funds.”

