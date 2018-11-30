Willen Hospice hosts its Lights of Love event on Saturday

Willen Hospice is preparing for its annual Christmas service of remembrance, Lights of Love, which returns to The Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton Mill on Saturday (December 1).

The event, which starts at 3pm, is a poignant opportunity for people who have lost someone close, to reflect on and celebrate their life.

Visitors are invited to mark the occasion by adding their loved one’s names into the Hospice Books of Remembrance. Children are invited to decorate stars to hang on the Hospice Christmas trees, or take home to treasure.

The service will be conducted by the Hospice’s new Chaplain, Martha McInnes, and will include Christmas carols and a Christmas lights switch on.

The service takes place against a backdrop of Christmas stalls, local choirs and MK Brass who will provide a festive ambience.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, head of fundraising and events at Willen Hospice, said: “Our Lights of Love service has become a well-attended event that many families value as a tradition, as it offers them a time to reflect and remember people they have lost, as Christmas draws near.”

Advance booking is essential for anyone wishing to attend.

Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/lights or call 01908 303054.