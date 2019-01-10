Willen Hospice raises more than £8K from recycling Xmas trees in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is celebrating after successfully completing its second Christmas tree collection scheme, raising over

£8,000 in the process.

The charity collected 600 trees, almost double last year’s number thanks to the help of firms and volunteers.

Willen Hospice expanded the collection area to a wider list of postcodes than before, and residents who booked a collection were

invited to make a voluntary donation to help support the care provided by the Hospice.

Senior Community Fundraiser Nikki Poole, said: “We had an absolutely fantastic response to our tree recycling scheme. Thanks

to everyone who made a booking and to everyone who worked with us to make it possible. We were so encouraged by the number of

people who helped their local Hospice and recycled their Christmas tree with us.

“A great deal of planning went into the project and it was all worth it when our enthusiastic band of helpers gave up their weekend to

come together and carry out the collection operation.”

The chippings will be turned into mulch and mixed with manure for use on local farmlands.

Following its success, the Hospice hopes to run the collection scheme in more areas next Christmas.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million a year, that’s £9 every minute of the day, to continue to provide specialist end of life care to

patients in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.