Willen Hospice recycling scheme proves a big hit

Willen Hospice is celebrating after successfully completing its first Christmas tree collection scheme, raising more than £2,000 in the process.

The charity collected 320 trees from selected postcodes on Saturday with the help of volunteers and organisations including The Parks Trust, HW Martin Waste Ltd and FSG Property Maintenance.

The hospice ran the pilot scheme in postcodes MK14, MK15, MK16 and MK46.

Residents who booked a collection were invited to make a voluntary donation to help support the care provided by the Hospice.

Fundraising manager Dawn Clark said: “We had an absolutely fantastic response to our tree recycling scheme. We were so encouraged by the number of people who chose to help their local Hospice and recycle their tree with us.

“A great deal of planning went into the scheme and it was all worth it on Saturday when our enthusiastic band of helpers came together to carry out the collection operation. Thanks to everyone who made a booking and to everyone who worked with us to make it possible.”

The scheme was supported by MK Council who will be recycling the trees on behalf of the Hospice. Organisers would also like to thank East Cheshire Hospice for their support in setting up the scheme, which was based on a model they have successfully operated for a number of years.

Following its success, the Hospice hopes to run the collection scheme in more areas next Christmas.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6M a year, that’s £7 every minute of the day, to continue to provide specialist end of life care to patients in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.