Willen Hospice welcomes generous donation from Amazon in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice has welcomed a generous donation of £1,000 from Amazon in Milton Keynes.

As the only adult hospice in the local area, Willen provides essential, specialist compassionate care to patients facing a life-limiting illness, and support for their families.

This care is provided completely free of charge, and the charity rely on donations from the local community to keep them going.

The team from Amazon’s sortation centre in Milton Keynes has made a special delivery to the city’s local Hospice.

The Amazon sortation centre, based in Milton Keynes, generously donated £1,000 to help support the charity’s vital work. The donation was given alongside a delivery of clothes from the Amazon team, which will be sold at the charity’s various clothing shops around Milton Keynes to raise further funds for the charity.

The Hospice care for patients on their In-Patient Unit, based at Willen Lake, making it a tranquil place for patients and their loved ones to make the most of their time left together, and also in the community through their Willen at Home team. The charity provides four key areas of care: specialist symptom control, emotional support, spiritual support, and care for carers.

To mark the donation, members of the Amazon team visited Willen Hospice to meet the charity’s representatives and learn more about how the Hospice operates.

Over the past four years, teams from Amazon’s fulfilment centre and sortation centre in Milton Keynes have donated £5,000 to Willen Hospice.

The donation from Amazon will help deliver vital care. This includes covering the running costs of the Hospice, providing home-cooked meals for patients and their families, and specialist equipment such as syringe drivers, which are essential for pain management and symptom control.

Speaking on the donation, Caolan Doyle-Morrill, site leader at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “I want to say a big thank you to the team at Willen Hospice for the invite and for helping us learn more about the fantastic services they provide. We are glad to support the charity with this donation and we hope the delivery of clothes will provide a further financial boost.”

Willen Hospice was nominated for the donation by Anna Garret, who works at Amazon. She added: “I really admire all the staff and volunteers at Willen Hospice, and from chatting with the team at the visit, you can tell how passionate they are about the care they give. I’m pleased my team can provide this donation to show our appreciation of that passion for care.”

Nigel Birch, Willen Hospice Commercial Manager, added: “We really appreciate all the support Amazon has given the Hospice over the years, and we’re very thankful for this recent donation. It was great to meet some of the Amazon team from the sortation centre and talk with them about our services, and how donations like this continue to help people in the local area at a very challenging time.”

