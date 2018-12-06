Willen Hospice wins recognition for best practice standards

Willen Hospice has been accredited for its processes and standards which meet international best practice standards.

The accreditation awarded by CHKS follows an assessment by a team of external senior healthcare professionals, trained as peer review surveyors. This means its processes and standards meet internationally-recognised best practice, legislation and regulatory requirements.

Peta Wilkinson, CEO of Willen Hospice, said: “Taking part in this rigorous accreditation review has given us an increased awareness of the importance of our processes. We are extremely proud to have been recognised for delivering consistently high quality healthcare services to an international standard.”

CHKS uses an online system to record information about processes and standards which are submitted by the applicants. This allows users to view comparative information between departments and services and to monitor performance, progress and compliance. Once this information has been submitted the external team of surveyors carries out a final assessment.

Moyra Amess, associate director, assurance and accreditation, CHKS said: “The accreditation process requires dedication and commitment. Every organisation we make this award to has proved to our external assessors that its standards and process meet international best practice standards. This is a significant achievement.”

Marilyn David, practice development manager and Peta Wilkinson, CEO are pictured with the award.