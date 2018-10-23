Winners revealed at intu Milton Keynes Retailer Awards 2018

Well-deserving retailers celebrated at the spectacular intu Milton Keynes Retailer Awards 2018 last Wednesday night, where they were recognised for outstanding customer service, high standards and generally being amazing.

The glitzy awards were presented by comedy mind reader Doug Segal at Jurys Inn, Milton Keynes.

Womenswear Retailer of the Year: Victorias Secret

Some 700 shoppers voted for their favourite retailers who they felt had gone the ‘extra smile’ this year. With all entries in, it was time for the awards ceremony.

Hundreds of store staff from intu Milton Keynes came to join in the fun, from retailers including Debenhams, Victoria’s Secret, LEGO, GAP – and many more.

Entertainment, including table magicians were put on and a gorgeous three-course meal before the main event.

The winners were announced on stage with the support of intu Milton Keynes’ general manager Shelley Peppard. They were:

Best Customer Service: The Zip Yard

Health and Beauty Retailer of the Year: Lush

Best Food Retailer of the Year: Five Guys

Best Jewellery and Accessories: Michael Kors

Specialist Retailer of the Year: Apple

Footwear Retailer of the Year: Schuh

Menswear Retailer: Debenhams

Womenswear Retailer of the Year: Victoria’s Secret

Star Performer of the Year: Becka Swindell from Lush

Pride of intu Milton Keynes: LEGO

Overall Retailer of the Year: LEGO

Manager of the Year: Lotte Penderson-Hill from Whitewall Galleries

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “A big congratulations to all the winners and shortlisted stores who go above and beyond, helping to create compelling experiences for our shoppers every day..

"You all do Milton Keynes proud and are a credit to us.

"The level of engagement for this year’s awards from the public has been fantastic and the standard of quality from the retailers improves year on year. Well done everyone – it was a wonderful night and we can’t wait to do it all again next year.”