Winning pictures that capture the area’s iconic scenes are selected by judges

More than 100 Milton Keynes residents took part in a photography competition organised by BMI The Saxon Clinic Hospital to mark MK50.

The area’s iconic landscapes and remarkable scenery were a key feature of the ‘Capturing Milton Keynes’ competition, where the youngest entrant was just five years old.

Moira Stokoe, executive director of BMI The Saxon Clinic in Eaglestone West, said: “It was a great pleasure to view all of the amazing photographs we received. It shows what a fantastic town we have and there were so many beautiful aspects of it which were captured through camera lens.”

Freelance photographers Richard Yazdi, of Photography Watford, and Jane Russell, of Jane Russell Photography, joined Moira Stokoe and Ben Raza, content editor of the Citizen, in the very difficult task of selecting the four winning photographs.

The first place winners were Caroline Brown for the adult category and Roslyn Moorhouse for the children’s category. Second place was awarded to Louise Ferguson for the adult competition and Evie Mae Freeman for the children’s contest.

The winners were invited to the hospital to receive their awards and were presented with copies of their photographs.

Moira added: “Winning and shortlisted photographs have been displayed in the hospital reception for everyone to enjoy and will be also be displayed in the newly refurbished paediatric unit when this is launched. Well done to our four worthy winners and a huge thank you to everyone who entered.”