Witan Studios welcomes a hat trick of new customers to new Milton Keynes workspace

Following the first phase of a million pound rolling refurbishment, five companies have now moved into CEG’s new small business community, Witan Studios.

The new workspace concept located in the heart of Milton Keynes is designed to help smaller businesses thrive in the central business district.

Fourth & Fifth has its second Milton Keynes venture in the complex. The café offers breakfast, brunch and lunch with indoor and outdoor garden seating for up to 100 customers.

Open to the public, it contributes to the collaborative spirit of Witan Studios with ideal places to meet, eat, drink, work and network for businesses in the area.

Immense Simulations has taken a 20 desk studio where the growing company is developing cutting edge technology for driverless car software.

Bloom Search, a young, thriving recruitment agency attracted by the central location, has a 34 desk studio for its energetic team of recruiters.

ETAP Automation has also relocated, taking a 20 desk space. The growing engineering software company for electrical power systems was attracted by the central location, close to the railway station.

Boxx Communications heard about the new space on offer when visiting the Witan café and snapped up a 29 desk studio.

They have since become Witan Studios’ partner for IT services, evidencing the benefits of this collaborative working environment.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve let so much space so swiftly after the first phase of renovation,” said Richard Brooks, investment manager at CEG.

“Our all-in package provides a modern, inspiring working environment complete with every facility needed to get working straight away, from high speed broadband cabled straight to the desks to dedicated meeting rooms.

“We have taken care to ensure the whole process is clear, easy and swift so our customers can focus on growing their business while we take care of everything else,” he added.

Witan Studios has challenged traditional office space by providing quality working environments for teams of sox to 50 people. The modern studios are wrapped around a central courtyard, with a landscaped garden for outdoor meetings and events and an independent café offering indoor and outdoor seating.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

