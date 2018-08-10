Witness appeal after dangerous driving incident in Milton Keynes

A 50-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, and driving whilst unfit through drink
Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous driving incident.

At around 8pm on Sunday (August 5) on Conniburrow Boulevard, Milton Keynes, the offender had a verbal argument with the victim.

The offender then got into a dark blue hatchback car and drove it towards the victim and then into a children’s play park.

The victim, described as a black man in his late twenties or early thirties, did not suffer any injuries.

Investigating officer police constable Matthew Varney said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“It happened in a public place so there is a high chance that it was seen by someone.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 43180239807."

