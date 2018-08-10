Witness appeal after dangerous driving incident in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous driving incident.

At around 8pm on Sunday (August 5) on Conniburrow Boulevard, Milton Keynes, the offender had a verbal argument with the victim.

The offender then got into a dark blue hatchback car and drove it towards the victim and then into a children’s play park.

The victim, described as a black man in his late twenties or early thirties, did not suffer any injuries.

Investigating officer police constable Matthew Varney said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“It happened in a public place so there is a high chance that it was seen by someone.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 43180239807."

> A 50-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, and driving whilst unfit through drink. She has been released under investigation.