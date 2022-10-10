Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Milton Keynes collision
The victim, a man in his 30s died, at the scene
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.
It happened around 2.35pm on Saturday when a red Honda motorcycle and a black BMW X5 were involved in a collision on Bullington End Road, just prior to Devil’s Dip, near Hanslope Park.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Investigating officer, PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.
“If you have any information, or dash-cam footage, you can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43220452231.
“Never assume that someone else already called the police.”