Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Milton Keynes collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 2.35pm on Saturday when a red Honda motorcycle and a black BMW X5 were involved in a collision on Bullington End Road, just prior to Devil’s Dip, near Hanslope Park.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police area appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Saturday, October 8

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“If you have any information, or dash-cam footage, you can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43220452231.