Witness appeal after teenager is seriously injured following car crash in Milton Keynes

The driver, a woman in her teens, sustaining life-threatening injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital where she remains.

Investigating officer, PC Douglas Murphy, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it.

“If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220311210.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch

“Additionally, you can submit videos, such as dash-cam footage, via our dedicated portal.”

> It's common knowledge that you must stop at the scene of any accident you're involved in, or face a fine of £5,000 or six months' imprisonment. If you're only a witness to an accident, however, the rules are different.