Witness appeal to animal cruelty incident in Milton Keynes after horse is attacked with sharp object

The animal suffered a large cut to its shoulder.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Williams, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this distressing incident to please come forward.

“This is similar in nature to an attack on another horse nearby in 2017, which is particularly concerning.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a horse was subjected to act of cruelty

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220324375.