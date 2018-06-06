Woburn Sands woman joins marathon cycle to help brain tumour research

A woman from Woburn Sands is joining a 54-mile bike ride from London to Brighton, raising money to help scientists find a cure for brain tumours.

Social worker Heidi Gazeley, 38, will take part in the London to Brighton challenge on Sunday, June 17. Honouring the brother of a close friend, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, Heidi is raising money for the pioneering charity Brain Tumour Research, based in Milton Keynes.

Heidi said: “I’m excited to take part in the London to Brighton bike ride and it will be a privilege to raise money and awareness for Brain Tumour Research. I was shocked by how little spending there is to fund research into the disease.

“Having already beaten my target of £500, I am proud of my achievements and can’t wait for my family and friends to cheer me over the finish line. Hopefully the weather will be good and I’ll be able to get some well-deserved fish and chips at the finish.”

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. What’s more, they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Michael Thewall, Community Fundraising Manager at the Brain Tumour Research charity, said: “We really appreciate Heidi’s support and wish her the best of luck in completing her challenge. The money raised will help us in our mission to build a network of experts in sustainable research. We are funding dedicated UK Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.

“For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer and we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue. Sadly, less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers.”

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research via Heidi’s JustGiving page, go to

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heidi-gazeley