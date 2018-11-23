Wolverton's Lantern Festival returns this weekend - and you are invited to take part

Grab your woolly hat, gloves, lights and or candles and bring your creation to life at this year's Wolverton Lantern Festival.

Tomorrow's event (November 24) will be lighting up the town in celebration of its 30th birthday and you can be a part of it.

The theme for this year's festival is 'Blue Planet'. Hurry and watch the TV show to kick start your inspiration, and use as many recyclable materials as possible.

Street food and performers will kick off the festival at 3pm followed by the main event, the famous lantern parade starting from The Square at 4:30pm.