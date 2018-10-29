Wolverton Town Band’s daily Last Post marks centenary Remembrance in Milton Keynes

Wolverton Town Band is making a unique contribution to commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A member of Wolverton Town Band will play The Last Post in The Square in Wolverton, at 6pm every evening until Saturday, November 10, Everyone is invited to attend and pay their respects.

The event, marking this major historical event, started on Friday (Oct 26) with Jane Lloyd, the band’s musical director, playing The Last Post on cornet accompanied by Scott Forrest playing the bagpipes in full Scottish regalia.

Jane said: “Wolverton Town Band is proud to be commemorating the centenary of the ending of the First World War with this series of Last Posts, and to be paying respect to the sacrifices made by everyone involved: people like Albert French, a 16-year-old from Wolverton who was killed in action in 1916, just a week before his 17th birthday.”