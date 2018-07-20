Woman assaulted and dragged towards bushes in Milton Keynes - while walking with her baby

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Conniburrow.

At around 1.55pm yesterday (Thursday, July 19) a woman was walking along the redway between Germander School and Conniburrow Community and Sports Pavilion.

She was walking towards Conniburrow Boulevard and was pushing a buggy with her one year old child in.

As she was walking, a man approached from behind and pulled her to the floor by her hair. He then started pulling her towards the bushes. She still had hold of the buggy. She screamed and dug her heels in.

A cyclist went past and the suspect let go of the victim and left towards the field or Linford Woods.

The offender is described as a man, who was tanned with a yellow tint to his skin. He was wearing a baby blue t-shirt with the design of a fake breast pocket on the right hand side.

Investigating officer PC Gemma Clark said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this concerning incident on Thursday afternoon to contact us. In particular, I urge the cyclist who rode past to get in touch as I believe they will be able to provide vital information.”

“If you witnessed the incident, or have any details that may assist this investigation, please report this online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 43180220979, or can contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Neighbourhood Sergeant Kate Story said: “We take incidents like this seriously and my officers will be increasing their patrols in the Conniburrow area, particularly at the end of the school day today. Please feel free to approach members of my team with any concerns or questions that you have.”