Woman dies after being found with serious burns in Milton Keynes following city centre incident

A woman has died after she was found with serious burns following an alleged incident at Central Milton Keynes on Monday.

Ambulance crews were called just after 5pm.

Ambulance

They found a 51-year-old woman suffering from severe burns.

Police were called and the woman was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital.

Tragically she died the following day (Tuesday).

Police say the death is notbeing treated as suspicious and the woman’s next of kin have been informed.

It is understood the woman had been subject to police contact before the incident.

Because of this, the case has been referred to the newly reformed police watchdog body, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.