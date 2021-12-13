Woman in 80s killed in Milton Keynes collision

A woman in her 80s has sadly died following a collision in Milton Keynes on Sunday afternoon and police are looking for witnesses to the incident.

At around 2.45pm yesterday (12/12), a grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with parked cars in a car park adjacent to the multi-story car park opposite Milton Keynes University Hospital reception.

The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 80s, sadly died.

Accident

Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Walker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Please review any dash-cam footage if you were in the local area in case it has captured anything that could help our investigation.

“If you have any information please report it by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210560580.”