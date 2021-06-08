Woman injured after two-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes yesterday evening

A woman in Milton Keynes needed medical assistance after being involved in a two-car crash yesterday evening (June 7).

The collision took place at around 8:35pm by Brinklow Roundabout on the junction of Standing Way and Tongwell Street.

When a crew from the Bucks Fire and Rescue service arrived on the scene nobody needed help getting out of their cars.

A woman did require emergency assistance and firefighters used a medical kit to treat her wounds.