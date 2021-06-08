Woman injured after two-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes yesterday evening
The emergency services rushed to the scene yesterday evening.
A woman in Milton Keynes needed medical assistance after being involved in a two-car crash yesterday evening (June 7).
The collision took place at around 8:35pm by Brinklow Roundabout on the junction of Standing Way and Tongwell Street.
When a crew from the Bucks Fire and Rescue service arrived on the scene nobody needed help getting out of their cars.
A woman did require emergency assistance and firefighters used a medical kit to treat her wounds.
The Firefighters also made the scene safe, before leaving the woman with paramedics from the South Central Ambulance. Her current condition is unknown at this time.