Woman left with life-threatening injuries after collision in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses

A woman has been left with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.06pm on Saturday (December 16) a grey BMW 218 and white Volkswagen Polo were involved in a collision on V8 Marlborough Street at the junction of Aldenham, Tinkers Bridge.

A female passenger in the BMW, aged in her 60s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Investigating officer PC Steve Leathersich, of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam footage that captured it to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.