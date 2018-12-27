Woman of the Year award is made for dedicated caring work helping older people in Newport Pagnell

The charity-run Brooklands Centre’s army of over 70 volunteers has awarded Sandra Dorrill its Woman of the Year Award for her tireless, dedicated and caring work for older people in Newport Pagnell.

An engraved glass trophy was presented to Sandra by Cllr Keith McLean, representing the Mayor of Milton Keynes.

Sandra has spent a lifetime working in the care sector and has worked at The Brooklands Centre for over 10 years where she runs three day clubs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Sandra inspires those around her and provides a happy, caring and a social setting for older residents, many of whom live alone and would be otherwise isolated and lonely.

The clubs are focused on social interaction and provide company and fun for up to 60 members who range between 80 and 90 years old. Sandra and her team help them retain their independence, live in their own homes and remain in the local community.

Members enjoy quizzes, raffles, bingo or various activities such as table-top sales and musical entertainment, all organised by Sandra. A cooked lunch is provided and tea and coffee are available throughout the day. The groups also provide a bridge into the healthcare system, arranging for members to have flu jabs, for example.

Sandra also leads the cooking team and does all the shopping for the centre’s monthly Saturday Lunch club, which provides a cooked meal and refreshments for up to 45 elderly residents each month.

Chair of trustees, Catherine Hall, said: “Sandra thoroughly deserves this award. She’s an absolute asset to the centre and is a part of what makes it so special. She is committed and caring and her awareness and assessment of everything that’s happening in the day clubs is a wonderful gift. She goes above and beyond what’s expected of her and donates so much of her own time to enrich the lives of older people in the area.”