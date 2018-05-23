Woman plunges to death from Milton Keynes Hospital multi-storey car park

A woman was tragically declared dead after plunging from the top of the multi-storey car park at Milton Keynes hospital at lunchtime.

Witnesses called emergency services and police and ambulance attended.

Parts of the car park, which is opposite the main entrance to the hospital, were sealed off afterwards by police.

It is understood the woman was declared dead at the scene.

It is not known whether the woman, who has not been named, had been a patient at the hospital.

A hospital spokesman has failed to comment.