Woman released from car that had rolled on its side after collision in Milton Keynes

A woman was injured after a car rolled on to its side following a collision on Saturday (19/2).

The incident, involving one car and a van, occurred just after 10am in Brickhill Street, Milton Keynes.

Fire crews from Newport Pagnell and one from Broughton attended, along with an officer.

Police accident editorial image

One man was released, uninjured, while firefighters used power tools to release the injured woman. She was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.