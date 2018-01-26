Woman sexually assaulted while walking with her children in Milton Keynes

A woman was dragged to the floor and sexually assaulted in Milton Keynes yesterday - while out with her children.

The victim was walking with her two young children along the underpass near to H8 and V11 and the Kingston Centre at about 2pm yesterday (Thursday).

She was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her arm and dragged her to the floor.

The offender touched the victim inappropriately over her clothing.

The victim bit the offender on the hand causing the offender to run off towards V11.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Ian Jarvis of Force CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about this serious offence to contact police as soon as possible.

“The offender is man with olive coloured skin, in his early to mid-twenties, slim, with short cropped black hair and light coloured eyes.

“He spoke with an accent which is possibly Romanian.

“I believe the offender may have approached other members of the public prior to the attack.

“If you saw a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of H8 and V11 and the Kingston Centre please come forward.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference number 43180025988.

“We are conducting house to house enquiries in the area and extra officers will also be on patrol so if you have any questions or concerns please speak to an officer.”

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen:

Police hunt man in grey BMW after frightening attempted kidnap of 26-year-old woman in Milton Keynes