Woman sustains serious injuries after collision in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision near Bow Brickhill

At around 4.45am yesterday morning (Sat) a single vehicle collision occurred when a grey VW Golf travelling along Brickhill Road, towards Bow Brickhill, veered across the carriageway and crashed into the ditch.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman sustained serious injuries. Three passengers, two men and one woman sustained minor injuries. All four people were taken to Milton Keynes hospital.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 'URN 238 (13/01)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.