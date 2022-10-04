Woman treated for burns to her leg after garage fire in Milton Keynes

Firefighters provided emergency care to a woman, treating her for the effects of burns to her leg following a fire in Kenchester, Bancroft, Milton Keynes.

They were called at around 2.49am on Monday.

One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from West Ashland attended.

A woman was treated for her injuries following a garage fire in the early hours of Monday

The fire was out when they arrived.

Later crews were called to two small fire in woods at the Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve, Drayton Road, Bletchley.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended at around 6pm on Monday.

One of the fires covered an area of around 20 metres by five metres.

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police were notified.

And on Sunday firefighters were called to a fire in a flat stairwell in Oldbrook.