Woman treated for burns to her leg after garage fire in Milton Keynes
Fire crews also called out to fire in woods at Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve in Bletchley
Firefighters provided emergency care to a woman, treating her for the effects of burns to her leg following a fire in Kenchester, Bancroft, Milton Keynes.
They were called at around 2.49am on Monday.
One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from West Ashland attended.
The fire was out when they arrived.
Later crews were called to two small fire in woods at the Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve, Drayton Road, Bletchley.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended at around 6pm on Monday.
One of the fires covered an area of around 20 metres by five metres.
Thames Valley Police were notified.
And on Sunday firefighters were called to a fire in a flat stairwell in Oldbrook.
They arrived at 2.36am to find smoke billowing from the base of an external staircase to a three-storey block of flats.