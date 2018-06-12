Work continuing on the new Primark store in Milton Keynes

Work is continuing at centre:mk in advance of the new Primark store which will be one of its biggest stores in the UK.

The flagship store will occupy an extension of the former BHS store on Silbury Arcade and is set to be the largest new shop to open in centre:mk in the last 25 years.

A spokesman for centre:mk said: "We will be handing the unit over to Primark in November to refit the store.

"There is no official opening date yet, but there is a loose expectation that it will be in the spring of 2019."

Covering 75,000 sq ft, the store will showcase the entire Primark range when it opens in 2019.

The signing of Primark is a key milestone in the centre’s “Re-imagining an icon” strategy, which is investing over £60m in the centre:mk over three years.

Key initiatives of the programme include the £10m refurbishment of Sunset Walk, the award-winning Guest Services last in June, and a new 1,400-space multi-storey car park currently under construction.

All improvements respond to specific consumer needs, with Primark the most requested brand by visitors in exit surveys for the last five years.

A spokesperson at Primark said:: “Working with the joint owners of centre:mk, we have achieved our longstanding objective of bringing Primark to the city centre in a store that will be emblematic of our brand. We are joining a fantastic line-up of brands at centre:mk that provide visitors with everything they need.”