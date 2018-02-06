Work experience students from Milton Keynes win praise from employers

A group of Year 10 pupils are thrilled with the high praise they received from employers who hosted them for work experience earlier this term.

Every January, youngsters from St. Paul’s Catholic School participate in two weeks’ work experience with a variety of local employers. The school works closely with the Develop company to match pupils to employers, and pupils are also invited to explore the possibility of arranging their own placements.

Head of Year 10 Lisa Shepherd said: “In all the years we have been providing work experience for students, this year group has received the best ever feedback from the employers they spent their placements with.”

One student, who worked at a local sports retailer, so impressed his employer that they told the school that when he is old enough to take up part time work, if they have the vacancy and he applies, he will be offered a job.

A nursery that hosted another student revealed that one of the parents mentioned her daughter was looking forward to nursery each morning because she liked working with the St Paul’s student.

During a primary school visit where a student was working, a representative from Milton Keynes Council said how well she was doing in the classroom and was shocked to find out that she was a Year 10 work experience student. Two students were also offered apprenticeships when they leave school.

Lisa added: “It’s clear from this fantastic feedback that our pupils have really risen to the challenge and tackled their work experience placements with maturity and enthusiasm.”