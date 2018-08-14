Work starts to dual A421 up to M1 Junction 13 near Milton Keynes

Preparatory site work on the A421 road will start in September, ahead of dualling the remaining section running from Magna Park in Milton Keynes to the roundabouts adjacent to junction 13 of the M1.

The majority of this stretch falls in Central Bedfordshire Council’s area therefore CBC will be leading the project, working with MK Council to deliver the upgraded section, which is 3km long and used by almost 30,000 vehicles a day.

The A421 forms a key section of the strategic east-west corridor, and helps underpin the proposed future Oxford-Cambridge Expressway.

The Expressway is part of the proposed infrastructure which will help to create opportunities for the wider area to become the UK’s Silicon Valley, delivering growth in science, technology and innovation.