Would-be Milton Keynes Council leader receives death threat

The 26-year-old hoping to be elected as youngest ever leader of Milton Keynes Council has received a death threat via social media, the Citizen can reveal.

Conservative councillor Alex Walker is already leader of his group and is fighting for Tories to gain control of the council in the elections on Thursday.

He this week criticised a “nasty and intimidating atmosphere” he claims has been allowed during public debates.

Councillor Walker says he has come under personal attack at times and even received a death threat from a member of the public.

Sent via Facebook by a man called Tom Sutch, it states: “I have listened to this for 20 seconds and you are the biggest c*** in MK and I hope someone stabs you.”