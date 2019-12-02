Would-be MPs turn down invitation to climate change debate in Milton Keynes

More than half of the candidates standing to be MP for Milton Keynes in the general election have REFUSED to attend an Extinction Rebellion debate on climate change.

The local branch of Extinction Rebellion has invited all local prospective MPs to attend Question time-type debate this Friday evening.

The debate si about climate change

But Tories Ben Everitt and sitting MP Iain Stewart have not replied, say organisers.

“Despite repeated invitations and efforts to contact the Conservative Party office, no response has been received,” said event organiser Caroline Thomson-Smith today.

Apologies have been received from the candidates from Labour for North MK , the Lib Dems for South MK, the Green Party for North MK, and the Christian Alliance.

All of these say they are “unable to attend”.

The candidates who have accepted the invitation are are Aisha Mir, who is standing for the Liberal Democrats in North MK, Alan Francis, standing for the Green Party in MK South; Hannah O’Neill, the Labour candidate for South MK, and Stephen Fulton, who is standing as an Independent in South MK.

The hustings will take place on Friday 6 December between 18.30 and 20:30 at Emerson Valley Community Centre, MK4 2DG.

Ms Thomson-Smith said: “Climate change is an issue of primary concern, with a recent YouGov poll finding that 27% of all brits and 45% of 18 to 24 year olds put climate change in their top three concerns. The public deserves to know how prospective future MPs will act to tackle the climate crisis and be prepared to be held to account."

Members of the public can send in questions for the debate. They can be submitted in advance at climatehustingsquestions@gmail.com by Wednesday 4 December.

You can book a free place at the hustings on the Eventbrite website.