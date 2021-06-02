Would you buy this three bedroom semi in Milton Keynes for £160,000?
It's a bargain price - but here's what it's like inside
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:11 pm
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:14 pm
A 'bargain' three bedroom semi in a popular Bletchley street has gone on the market with a guide price just £160,000 this month.
The Cleeve Crescent property is up for auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers and due to go under the hammer on June 16. It's being sold off by a housing co-operative based in London.
But there's a reason for the low guide price, which by law has to be within 10% of any reserve price.
The Citizen can bring you a sneak preview of the rooms. Be warned!
