Would you buy this three bedroom semi in Milton Keynes for £160,000?

It's a bargain price - but here's what it's like inside

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:14 pm

A 'bargain' three bedroom semi in a popular Bletchley street has gone on the market with a guide price just £160,000 this month.

The Cleeve Crescent property is up for auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers and due to go under the hammer on June 16. It's being sold off by a housing co-operative based in London.

But there's a reason for the low guide price, which by law has to be within 10% of any reserve price.

The Citizen can bring you a sneak preview of the rooms. Be warned!

1.

The house looks pretty good from the outside

2.

It has a generous back garden

3.

The living room has been.. er... lived in

4.

The kitchen needs some work

