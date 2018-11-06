WWI Centenary and Remembrance Ceremonies taking place in Milton Keynes

Ceremonies, parades, commemoration benches, exhibitions, silent soldiers, Tommies and knitted poppies and wreaths will all be commemorating Armistice Day and the WW1 Centenary in Milton Keynes this November.

Communities and Churches will be taking part in the national commemoration, ‘Battle’s Over, with church bells ‘Ringing out for Peace’ and beacons being lit across the UK, including Wolverton, Emberton, Olney, Campbell Park and Bow Brickhill.

‘Silent Soldiers and Tommies’ have also been placed around the city, standing as a tribute to the WW1 Centenary and those who’ve lost their lives or been affected by war.



A full list of events can be found on the MK Council website at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/WW1