Xscape branded 'climate cowboys' for lighting up Milton Keynes skies all night

The Xscape building at CMK has been branded a “climate cowboy” because of the amount of lights it burns at night.

Bletchley man Max Robinson has made it his mission in 2020 to expose companies and organisations that waste energy in MK.

The Xscape at night

His first victim was Milton Keynes Council, which leaves the lights on all night in the civic offices' reception area.

This week Max is focusing upon the Xscape and is demanding its lighting be switched off or dimmed throughout the night.

He said: “The Xscape now it is a leading Climate Cowboy within Central Milton Keynes. Its excessive lighting, working to increase the carbon footprint of Central Milton Keynes with its mission to help destroy our planet, can be seen from several miles away.”

Max is even urging eco-minded people to boycott businesses within the Xscape until the lighting is toned down.

“If it adopts a more caring attitude towards our world then return to spending your money there. If it refuses to set aside being a Climate Cowboy then let it go bust,” he said.

But a spokesperson for the Xscape's management defended the use of night-time lighting.

He said: “We have over 40 tenants on site of which The Casino MK and McDonald’s trade 24 hours a day. Lighting is required throughout the night to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers.

“ We are constantly aware of our carbon footprint and in 2018 completed a project to replace the lighting on the front of the building to low energy LED lighting. This has resulted in a 35% energy usage reduction during 2019.

“We will always look at ways of reducing our carbon footprint and will continue to strive for further reductions each year whilst ensuring the health and safety of our customers and partners.”

