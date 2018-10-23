Young dancers invited to make one-minute showcase video for Milton Keynes title

The search is on for the most exciting dancer to step up in Milton Keynes.

MK Gallery is inviting young people with a passion for dance to enter its latest competition – MK Young Dancer of the Year.

Those wishing to take part will need to submit a one-minute video of their dance performance for shortlisting, with the shortlisted entrants having the opportunity to perform in a live show at the new MK Gallery auditorium in April, where a winner will be announced. Entry is open for ages 7 – 19 and dancers can perform in any style they wish.

The competition will be judged by representatives from the competition’s partners - Helen Parlor, artistic director at MÓTUS, Rachael Hutchinson, creative learning manager at Milton Keynes Theatre, and New Adventures Dance Company.

The theme for the competition is ‘transformation’ – celebrating the reopening of MK Gallery in 2019 and the new exhibitions, programmes and activities that the gallery will provide.

Victoria Mayes, head of learning at MK Gallery, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be launching our Young Dancer of the Year competition. We know there’s so much talent and passion for dance out there and we are really keen to celebrate that. Whether it’s jazz or street, ballet or tap, or anything else in between, whatever dance you choose, we’ll be looking for a celebration of individuality, creativity and storytelling in the performance.”

Rachael Hutchinson said: “Milton Keynes Theatre Creative Learning Team are thrilled to be partnering with MK Gallery to find MK’s Young Dancer of the Year alongside one of our visiting dance companies New Adventures. Dance plays an important part of our theatre programming and we want to ensure that there are opportunities for young people in MK to get involved and this project provides just that, an exciting new platform for young dancers and choreographers in our local area.”

Helen Parlor said: “MÓTUS are delighted to be involved with Young Dancer 2019. To be able to facilitate and enrich the journey of any young person in relation to their exploration of dance is a privilege. This is a fantastic opportunity for any young person from any community across the city to engage and be engaged throughout this process, gaining experiences whilst learning from one another alongside a range of artists and further afield opportunities with Dance across the UK.”

This work has been supported by funding from MK Community Foundation.

For more details on the competition and to find out how to enter, visit www.mkgallery.org/dance

Entry closes on February 25, 2019.