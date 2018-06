A girl, two women and a man were left injured in a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

At around 4.37pm two cars were involved in a collision on Bradville roundabout, Milton Keynes.

Buckinghamshire Fire Service assisted the ambulance service at the scene.

They were joined by one appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell and an officer.

Fire service confirmed no-one was trapped in their vehicles at the junction of Gafton Street and Millers Way.