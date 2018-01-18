Young Milton Keynes man with terminal cancer appeals for help to buy dream Tesla car before he dies

A young man with terminal liver cancer has launched a poignant crowdfunding appeal to help him buy his dream car before he dies.

Chris Holt, 26, has coveted an all-electric Tesla since the minute the £65,000 car came on the market.

Chris Holt before he was struck by cancer

“Before getting sick my life goals were to get my degree, find a good graduate job in London and save up to buy my own Tesla Model S,” he said.

“I absolutely love Tesla’s business ethos and the cars they produce.”

Chris’s diagnosis of Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma in November 2016 put paid to him ever being well enough to land his dream job.

“It’s the way life goes. But it doesn’t mean I have to give up on my dream car,” he said.

Chris and friends

Chris, who lives on Giffard Park, is currently undergoing complex radiation therapy in a bid to extend his life by as much as possible. But, with his health deteriorating every day, he is aware that time is running out.

“My diagnosis is terminal but I choose not to ask my doctor how long I have left. I prefer not knowing,” he says on his fundraising page.

Within days this week the page generated more than £12,000.

“I was overwhelmed by the kindness,” said Chris.

Local Tesla owner Will Fealey not only donated, but took Chris out for a spin in his car.

“It was amazing - everything I’ve always dreamed of,” he said.

Meanwhile Chris is willing himself to survive long enough to get behind the wheel of his own Tesla. He has even picked the colour - a distinctive blue.

“The crowdfunding is a big ask, especially of people that have never even met me. With that said, I am hopeful that through the kindness of friends and strangers I might achieve my dream of owning my own Tesla - something that would mean the world to me before my time comes and I check out.”

Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma, one of the most deadliest forms of cancer, is so rare that only one in five million people have been diagnosed with it worldwide.

The tumour Chris has is inoperarable but is hoping the latest radical radiation treatment he is having will extend his life a little. “Most importantly, I hope it will help patients’ survival rates in the future,” he said.