Young Milton Keynes musician hits the high note after getting National Brass Band invitation

Tom Wood wearing the uniform of Olney Brass Band.

A young Milton Keynes musician has hit the high note after getting a National Brass Band invitation.

Tom Wood, a 15 -year old brass player from Olney in Milton Keynes, has just been invited to join the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) – the top youth brass band in the country.

Having played the euphonium for six years, Tom is currently the principal euphonium in Olney Brass Band and is being taught by the conductor of the band, Philip Devine.

Tom, who is a pupil at Ousedale School and is pictured here with his euphonium and wearing the uniform of Olney Brass, is over the moon with the recognition he has received.

“I’m thrilled and excited to have been selected to play Euphonium in the NYBBGB,” Tom said.

"It’s such a great opportunity to play in prestigious venues and be taught by some of the best musicians in the UK.”

The Youth Band is for young people aged 12 and above who play at a Grade 8 standard or above. They play some demanding brass band music designed to challenge and develop the musical skills of members. The Youth Band meets twice per year for residential courses, at Easter and in the summer. Every year the Youth Band commissions new pieces which are studied and performed during the courses. Members benefit from tuition by our world-leading instrumental tutors and perform alongside outstanding soloists. The band is conducted by high-calibre conductors from brass band and orchestral backgrounds.

NYBBGB accepts players aged 13 to 18 who are of a Grade 8 standard or equivalent.

“Our aim is to improve young people’s musicianship and expand their musical horizons,” the NYBBGB states on its official website.

For further details about the NYBBGB go to the website and for more information about the work of Olney Brass , where it rehearses and performs and how to access free lessons for those under 18, email direct.

