Young Muslim group pitches in to plant 4,000 bulbs at Milton Keynes Dons' stadium

A group of young Muslims from MK helped to plant more than 4,000 crocus bulbs outside Stadium:MK.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) joined forces with MK Rotary club and MK Dons SET to plant the bulbs, which will all sport purple flowers, as a symbol for supporting the End Polio Now Campaign.

The young people planted hundreds of bulbs

The project also forms part of the association’s national tree planting initiative that it is running in conjunction with the Woodland Trust.

Saeed Nazir, local youth leader for the AMYA, said: “Events such as these help to promote good community relations and offer us an opportunity to contribute positively towards this great country."

He added: “The Prophet Muhammad, who was a mercy for mankind, was particular about protecting the environment and planting trees and flowers. It is his noble example which is the inspiration behind this initiative.''