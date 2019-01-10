Young Muslims give sweets and company to elderly of Milton Keynes care home

Muslim youth volunteers gave gifts and lent their company to the elderly residents of Kents Hill Care Home last weekend.

The youths as young as two-years-old formed part of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) in the wider community and humanitarian activities all year round and across the country.

An AMYA spokesman Saeed Nazir (Muslim youth leader) said: "To serve mankind is part of our faith and we always try our very hardest to undertake community projects, particularly in our local areas.''

''It is a matter of great pride that young British Muslims, under the banner of AMYA, have been serving the good people of Milton Keynes, as well as other areas across the country, for decades''