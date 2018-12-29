Young site manager from Milton Keynes wins award for excellence

A 23-year-old site manager at a Milton Keynes housebuilder has praised his team after winning top national recognition for quality excellence.

Jack Allen, who works at Bovis Homes’ Whitehouse Park location, received the National House Building Council (NHBC)’s Seal of Excellence, having been in the role for only 18 months.

Rising star Jack was picked out of 16,000 other site managers to win a Pride in the Job Award 2018 for the Southern region, which then put him in the running for the Seal of Excellence. The accolade is presented to the best site managers across the country.

Jack, from Woburn Sands, said: “I feel very proud and honoured to have won the NHBC Seal of Excellence. This is a massive milestone in my career and has been something I have aspired to achieve.

“But it would not have been possible without the hard work and support of the team around me. I work with a fantastic group of dedicated individuals who take pride in every aspect of their roles.

“Feedback from the customers on site reflects the hard work and dedication the whole team have put in. I would like to thank Bovis Homes and also all the subcontractors involved.”

Jack, who attended Walton High school, started his career in house building as a labourer and storeman and worked his way up to site manager. Outside of work, he enjoys socialising with friends and family and going to the gym.

His achievement highlights Bovis Homes drive to build quality new homes and deliver for its customers in its Northern Home Counties region.

Jack is one of six Bovis Homes site managers who won Pride in the Job awards across England this year. It is the housebuilder’s highest number since 2012.

To determine the Pride in the Job Award winners, judges assessed the skills demonstrated by the site managers in their day-to-day work, over 12 months.

