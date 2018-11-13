Young stars share their excitement as Nativity! The Musical hits the stage in Milton Keynes

Youngsters performing in Nativity! The Musical in Milton Keynes have shared their thoughts on stage stardom as they prepare for the show.

The show from the smash-hit film opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on Wednesday, November 14 and runs until Sunday, November 18.

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette’s School they’ve decided to mount a musical version!

Join teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children, and enjoy sing-a-long songs including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment.

Appearing from Milton Keynes are nine-year-olds Tora Doyle and Kuhu Agarwal.

Tora, who said the best thing about appearing was having fun on the stage, is looking forward to the city shows. He auditioned for the show as he loved the film.

He said: My favourite moment in the show is the Oakmoor opening. My family and friends are coming and they are very proud of me and excited to watch the show.”

Kuhu said: “I think it’s the pleasure and the proud feeling you get of yourself when performing an important story like Nativity. I can’t wait to perform. It’s going to be my second performance at Milton Keynes Theatre this year. I saw the movie and enjoyed it so much that as soon as I knew about the auditions, I really wanted to take part in it.

“Nearly all my family and teachers are coming and they all were so excited and surprised when I told them about me being in Nativity! the Musical.”

Caitlin Le Roux, 10, said: “The best thing for me is this is the first time for me performing in a professional show. I am really excited! I have never been on the stage at the Milton Keynes theatre and I am looking forward to performing in my home town.

“I dance at a local school and the principal shared this audition for Nativity. I have watched all the films and love the story! That’s why this musical is perfect for me! My favourite part is the sparkle and shine song!

“I have friends and family coming to see me on every performance and it is so nice to have everyone’s support. Everyone is really pleased for me and really excited to see the show.”

The cast also includes West End favourite Simon Lipkin as he reprises his role as Mr Poppy, Scott Garnham (Billy Elliot The Musical) and Ashleigh Gray (Wicked).

Feel-good, funny and full of yuletide joy, this cracker of a musical was adapted for the stage by Debbie Isitt, the creator of the much-loved films.

Performances are Wednesday to Saturday at 7pm, and Thursday and Saturday matinee at 2pm. Sunday 1pm and 5pm.

Tickets from £14 from the box office on 0844 871 7652, groups 10+ 0333 009 5393, access booking 0800 912 6971, online booking at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes