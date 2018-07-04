Youngsters at Milton Keynes school inspired after visit by serving RAF pilots

Youngsters at Emerson Valley School are feeling inspired after a visit from two serving RAF pilots as part of a memorable First World War and RAF event.

To mark the 100 year anniversary of both the WW1 armistice and the RAF, the whole school community has been learning about the Great War and discovering fascinating facts about aircraft.

Flying Officer Conor and Flying Officer Ollie visited the school to chat to pupils about how the RAF began and its protective role today.

The school also held its very own remembrance service, which was attended by members of The Royal British Legion (Bletchley branch), RAF pilots and The Mayor of Milton Keynes.

Pupils held handmade poppies dedicated to a fallen service person of WW1 from Milton Keynes during the service and created a poppy garden on the school field afterwards.