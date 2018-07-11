Youngsters take a look at construction industry during visit to development in Milton Keynes

Keen youngsters may have their sights set on a future in construction after a visit to a housing development in the city.

Fifteen students from Walton High were invited along to the Barratt Homes’ Brooklands new homes site on Fen Street where they met with industry professionals.

The meeting gave them the chance to learn more about housebuilding and how they could pursue a career in the sector. The visit also gave students the opportunity to see for themselves what goes on at a building site and to observe the different trades that work at the development to create new homes.

Sharon Alexander, principal of Walton High, said: “Visits like this are a great opportunity for young people to explore different career paths and have a taste of the world at work.”

The students were taught how to stay safe on site by the health and safety manager Danny Brady before meeting the construction team, having a tour of the development and interviewing some of the experts onsite.

Andrew Swindell, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re always on the look-out for the homebuilders of the future, and we wanted to give local students a glimpse of what it’s like to work on a new homes development like Brooklands.

“By hosting site visits like these, we hope to encourage keen individuals to consider a career in the housebuilding industry.

“We hope that the students at Walton High had a good day with our team and that they all took away some useful information.”