YourMK and Mears donate 19 hampers to Milton Keynes Food Bank

Staff at YourMK and Mears, the companies responsible for council house repairs and the city’s multi million pound regeneration programme, have raised money to provide 19 Christmas hampers for the Milton Keynes Food Bank.

Employees at YourMK, Mears, Mearshomes, and Mearscare put together the hampers for families in receipt of food bank vouchers.

Neil Owen, general manager at YourMK said: “I am proud of my staff and contractors who have worked hard in teams to put the hampers together.”

Caitlin Hands, partnerships manager at the food bank said: “We are very pleased to be working with YourMK. Both organisations want the best for people in Milton Keynes.”

David Gleeson, Managing Director of YourMK said: “We all know that in today’s society a food bank should be a last resort.

“At YourMK we want to support this vital service, while doing all we can through regeneration to address the issues that result in our residents needing that support in the first place.”