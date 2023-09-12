Youth Café at Conniburrow Community Centre promises exciting new experiences for local youths

Watch more videos on Shots!

Geared towards youths aged 11-17, this Youth Café promises to be a vibrant and engaging space for young people in our community.

The Youth Café is equipped with the latest in entertainment and creative activities, including:

State-of-the-Art Gaming: Get your game on with Xbox One S, PS4, and Nintendo WII consoles, all displayed on large screen projectors. Challenge your friends to epic gaming battles and explore new worlds together.

Gaming at Conniburrow Youth Cafe

Creative Corner: Unleash your artistic side with an array of craft activities. From painting to DIY projects, you can let your creativity flow.

Sporty Fun: Sharpen your table tennis skills and engage in friendly competitions. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, there's room for everyone at the table.

Free Snacks and Drinks: Enjoy a range of delectable snacks and refreshing beverages on the house. It's the perfect way to refuel after an intense gaming session or creative endeavour.

And Much, Much More: Stay tuned for surprise activities, themed nights, and special events designed to keep the excitement levels high week after week.

When and Where?

When: Every Friday

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Where: Conniburrow Community Centre, MK14 7DX

Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer for Great Linford Parish Council said “The reopening of the Youth Café after the summer break marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing a safe and stimulating environment for the youth of Great Linford Parish.

"It's a place where young people can come together, make new friends, and create lasting memories.”

For additional information and enquiries, please contact [email protected].

Join us for the grand reopening of the Conniburrow Community Centre Youth Café, where fun, creativity, and camaraderie await.