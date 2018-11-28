Youth theatre group in Milton Keynes puts social media and bullying centre stage

Youngsters are shining a spotlight on the themes of social media and bullying as part of a project from Milton Keynes Theatre.

Participants in the venue’s resident Youth Theatre have been empowered to take the lead and use their own ideas and perspectives for the creation of two original performance pieces.

Produced through collaboration with theatre professionals and the theatre’s dedicated Creative Learning & Community Partnerships team, the project has encouraged the young people involved to explore prevalent issues while also developing important transferable life skills. These include confidence, communication, leadership and cooperation.

The project contributes towards the Ambassador Theatre Group’s first national Annual Project. Led by Creative Learning & Community Partnerships Teams from across the UK, the project aims to raise awareness of the themes of social media and bullying, and is organised in collaboration with award-winning production Wicked and the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Milton Keynes Theatre Youth Theatre Leader Georgia Tillery said: “The project has really allowed the young people who attend Milton Keynes Youth Theatre the opportunity to voice their own opinions, thoughts and experiences of social media. The devising process has been great, all of the ideas have come from the young people themselves. It has been amazing to watch the piece grow with a message at the heart of the work. We can’t wait to share our work via the internet.”

The pieces will be performed as a live stream on the Milton Keynes Theatre Creative Learning Facebook page on Tuesday, December 4. Visit www.facebook.com/mktcreativelearning.