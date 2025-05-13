Yungblud wants his Milton Keynes festival price to represent the fans

The 27-year-old headliner felt he was being ignored by other festival promoters

Singer-turned-festival promoter Yungblud has hit out at the price of tickets ahead the return of Bludfest to Milton Keynes next month.

The Cotton Candy singer will once again host the popular event at the National Bowl on Saturday, June 21 following the success of the event a year prior.

Tickets for the show, which will feature bands performing throughout the day, currently cost £73.50, nearly half the price of a day ticket to Download festival, while Glastonbury tickets are prices in excess of £375.

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, felt the prices of festival tickets fans have to pay to see their favourite bands far outweigh the people they should be for. And with his pleas to festival promoters falling on deaf ears, the 27-year-old said the next logical step was to create his own event instead.

“I feel, even as an artist, it’s dumb, stupid, it doesn’t represent real people,” he told the BBC. “I cannot play a festival at £800 a ticket. How can you stand on stage and that be OK? What?! That’s not my style. I’ll just make my own.

“We wanted to come back and do 20 bands for £65 because that’s how it should be, I think. That’s my vibe.

“In this world, there is nothing you cannot achieve if you’re doing it from a place of truth and for the right reasons.

“To be honest, I was tired of what the festival market was, that the festival bosses didn’t take me seriously. So I started my own to make a positive impact, positive change and to make something bigger than just us.”

So far confirmed for Bludfest 2 at the National Bowl are: Yungblud, Chase Atlantic, Blackbear, Denzel Curry, Rachel Chinouriri, JXDN, Peach PRC, Luvcat, Masterpeace and Cliffords.

To get tickets to Bludfest, CLICK HERE